A man was caught on surveillance video wiping his nose and face on a Dollar Tree clerk’s shirt after she told him he must wear a mask while inside the store in Holly, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, police said.

What are the details?

The clerk also referred the man to signs posted on the store’s entry doors instructing customers to wear masks before entering, police said, which has become standard operating procedure in most stores around the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But instead police said the man walked over to the clerk and wiped his nose and face on her shirt while stating, “Here, I will use this as a mask.”

Police said the man continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving in a white van.

Holly is about an hour northwest of Detroit.

Arrest made

But after their initial Facebook post about the assault, police said someone offered a tip about the culprit’s identity, after which police arrested the suspect.

Police didn’t identity the suspect but said more details will be released after an arraignment has concluded.

