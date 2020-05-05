https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-collins-fbi-doj-corruption/2020/05/05/id/966195

The growing evidence of possible misconduct in the investigation of Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn carried out by James Comey’s FBI is an opportunity to seriously shine a light on the politicization of the bureau from the previous administration, Rep. Doug Collins told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

Speaking with John Bachman on “Newsmax Now,” the Georgia Republican said the various revelations illustrate there was a corrupt cabal in charge at the FBI that abused its power.

He also mentioned the need to do more to probe, among other areas, the possible misuse of applications to the FISA courts.

Collins stressed that “If there is not anybody held responsible for this, then … there would be a tearing down of trust between the American people and the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

Collins also spoke of Georgia starting to reopen following the shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying this is a needed step and what the people want.

He said his only concern is that people do it responsibly and that there is more local input.

Collins said that overall the reopening is being carried out well, although he pointed out the mayor of Atlanta, a Democrat, is not going to be a fan of anything the Republican governor is going to do.

The congressman also spoke of his campaign to win a Senate seat in November, pointing out that he holds a substantial lead in the latest polls. His closest rival, current Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has taken a public relations hit when it was revealed she sold stocks after receiving a briefing on the coronavirus crisis earlier this year.

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow or More Systems Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

