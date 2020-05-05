https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dr-fauci-says-wuhan-virus-likely-not-created-wuhan-lab-funded-millions-us-dollars/

A month ago we reported that Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team working on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky.

After the US research project was shut down, Dr. Shi continued her coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.

Doctor Shi Zhengli from China was part of a team, including Doctor Ralph S. Baric from North Carolina, that published an article in a 2015 edition of Nature Medicine.

In the article they discussed bat coronaviruses that showed potential for human emergence. The article was published in 2015.

TRENDING: UPDATED: Dr. Fauci Likely Broke US Regulations and US Law When He Funded Wuhan Lab to Continue Coronavirus Projects That Were Banned in US in 2014

This report was published shortly after their project was defunded by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The HHS in 2014 sent a letter to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where they announced they were going to defund the program.

After the work stopped in the US, the Chinese moved forward with the project and ran research and development in Wuhan at the Wuhan Virology Center. From Shi Zhengli’s papers and resume, it is clear that they successfully isolated the coronavirus in the lab and were actively experimenting with species to species transmission.

It’s also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people.

This information provides a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate a delicious bowl of bat soup.

We then reported that the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China was hiring individuals for an ecological study of bat migration and virus transmission in November of 2019.

We now know from Dr. Shi’s resume and papers that she was still working on the coronavirus at that time.

Via Yaacov Apelbaum.



Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

Now we can report that the leader of the US task force overseeing the country’s response to the China coronavirus, Dr. Tony Fauci, was the one who funded the Wuhan bat virus work and kept it going.

On Monday Dr. Fauci said there was no clear evidence that the Wuhan coronavirus was created in a lab… And he’s hoping it stays that way.

Via Breitbart:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, dismissed theories that the Chinese coronavirus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan. “If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated,” Fauci said in an interview with National Geographic published Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

