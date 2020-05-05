https://www.dailywire.com/news/elizabeth-warren-demanded-mike-bloomberg-release-women-from-ndas-but-is-now-silent-on-bidens-delaware-files

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claims to want transparency and has a history of calling on politicians and government officials (mostly Republicans) to release documents and records. Yet now that former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee – and Warren is a potential VP candidate – the senator has gone silent when it comes to Biden releasing his files at the University of Delaware.

As The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra previously reported, Biden sent campaign operatives to the University of Delaware – where the former vice president’s Senate records are located – after he was accused of sexual assault by former Senate staffer Tara Reade. Reade made her allegations on March 25, claiming Biden pushed her up against a wall, groped her, and penetrated her with his fingers when she worked for his Senate office in 1993. Biden is now refusing to allow public access to his senate records at the university.

Biden defended the move by saying those records could be taken out of context and used against him by the Trump campaign. Well, yeah, that’s how every campaign in history has operated. Biden has no doubt used this exact same tactic, yet once again he has created a separate set of rules for himself.

As for Warren, her record on calling for the release of records seems to have ended with Biden. Recall that in September 2018, shortly after then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh was dubiously accused of sexual assault, Warren tweeted: “Brett Kavanaugh has played along with the Trump Administration hiding tens of thousands of pages of documents from his time in government service, and now more questions. We need a full and fair investigation – what is he hiding?”

During the brief but expensive time that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was a 2020 presidential candidate, Warren demanded Bloomberg release women from non-disclosure agreements so that they could come forward to talk about alleged sexual harassment by the candidate.

“I hope you heard what [Bloomberg’s] defense was, ‘I’ve been nice to some women,’” Warren said during the February 19 Democratic debate. “That just doesn’t cut it. The mayor has to stand on his record, and what we need to know is exactly what is lurking out there. He has gotten some number of women, dozens, who knows, to sign non-disclosure agreements both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace.”

“So, Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those non-disclosure agreements so we can hear their side of the story?” Warren asked.

Warren continued to grill Bloomberg during that debate over how many women had signed non-disclosure agreements and what was included in them.

So far, Warren has not called for Biden to release any of his documents that may help Reade or give more transparency to the American people. In fact, on Monday, Warren said Biden’s response to Reade’s claims was “credible and convincing.” For the record, Biden didn’t address any of Reade’s specific claims, he simply said “It is not true. I’m saying it unequivocally – it never happened. It didn’t. It never happened.” Such a denial was not sufficient from Kavanaugh for Warren.

