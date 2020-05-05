https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/fbi-defends-chris-wray-throws-james-comey-bus-statement-new-flynn-documents/

The FBI released a statement on the new Flynn documents produced to Flynn’s attorney casting doubt on Mueller’s prosecutor Brandon Van Grack’s compliance with a court order to produce “Brady” material.

On Tuesday FOX News reported on Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack’s failure to produce all evidence including favorable evidence on General Flynn to his attorneys.

The Bureau said Tuesday in a statement, “the FBI previously produced those materials to the Inspector General and U.S. Attorney Durham.”

It is unclear when the new Flynn documents were given to Horowitz and Durham.

“With regard to certain documents in the Michael Flynn matter from the 2016-2017 time period that are now the subject of reporting by the press, the FBI previously produced those materials to the Inspector General and US Attorney Durham,” the FBI said.

The FBI defended Director Wray and threw ‘failure’ James Comey under the bus

“The Flynn investigation was initiated and conducted during this time period, under prior FBI leadership….Director Wray remains firmly committed to addressing the failures under prior FBI leadership while maintaining the foundational principles of rigor, objectivity, accountability, and ownership in fulfilling the Bureau’s mission to protect the American people and defend the Constitution.”

Just now – the FBI has issued a statement on the new Flynn documents: “the FBI previously produced those materials to the Inspector General and U.S. Attorney Durham.” No information on TIMING of production. HT @gregg_re Fox News article on Van Grack:https://t.co/3FKf2id3Hi pic.twitter.com/s7I0aqOHJV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 5, 2020

Director Wray is shifting the blame to Comey now that bombshell documents exonerating Flynn are surfacing.

Mueller’s so-called ‘ongoing investigation’ allowed for the Justice Department to conceal all documents in Flynn’s case but now it’s all unraveling since AG Barr appointed a US Attorney to take over Mueller’s cases.

More Flynn documents surfaced Tuesday afternoon and “additional documents may be forthcoming.”

The DOJ has just produced even more documents to Flynn’s lawyers. “The enclosed documents were obtained and analyzed by USA EDMO in March, April and May 2020” “Additional documents may be forthcoming” pic.twitter.com/rfDkMGVNP0 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 5, 2020

