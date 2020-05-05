https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-guns-background-check-april/2020/05/05/id/966199

Just under 3 million gun background checks were conducted in April by the FBI.

The 2.9 million figure represents the fourth highest month for background checks since the FBI began keeping statistics in 1998, CNN reported.

However, it still falls well below the record 3.7 million gun background checks the FBI conducted in March.

CNN reported that the highest number of background checks associated with the sale, transfer or permitting of firearms came from Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Florida and California.

The news network noted that under U.S. law, federally licensed gun dealers are required to run checks on everyone who purchases a gun.

It said the jump in background checks since the start of the year coincides with the coronavirus pandemic. And it said that it is not unusual for high numbers of the background checks to follow a national tragedy.

“Firearm sales go up in times of uncertainty because Americans know their safety is ultimately in their own hands,” said Amy Hunter, a spokesperson for the National Rifle Association.

In March, Larry Hyatt, owner of Hyatt Guns in North Carolina, which bills itself as America’s largest gun shop, said: “We are seeing a lot of new people buying guns, particularly urban people, who are fearing authorities may not be able to control crime.”

Hyatt said added that he has seen a lot of women, senior citizens and minorities come to his store.

