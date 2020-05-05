https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-voters-felons/2020/05/05/id/966109

There may be as many as 85,000 voters who need to be removed from Florida’s voter rolls but taking them off could take several years.

According to Politico, Florida’s Division of Elections director Maria Matthews said the voters in question are felons. Not everyone convicted of a felony is ineligible to vote in the Sunshine State, but those with violent convictions are.

Matthews’ admission came in a federal courtroom during a hearing centered around the state’s implementation of the 2018 law that gave some convicted felons the right to vote.

Due to staffing shortages, Matthews said it would take her office four years to clear out all 85,000 ineligible voters from the database.

Politico noted that Florida has more than 13.7 million registered voters. The battleground state generally plays a key role in presidential elections; President Donald Trump won it by just under 113,000 votes in 2016.

According to RealClear Politics, Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida by an average of 3.2 percentage points.

