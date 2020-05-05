https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gregory-tony-florida-sheriff-shooting/2020/05/05/id/966215

Florida’s Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony shot and killed a man when he was a teenager growing up in a poor, gang-filled Philadelphia neighborhood, the Florida Bulldog has revealed.

When asked by the newspaper about the 1993 shooting, which he had kept secret for years, Tony responded in an email that “I shot an armed man in self-defense. The juvenile authorities reviewed my actions and cleared my name. This was the most difficult and painful experience of my life and I have never spoken of it publicly. I worked every day from that time forward to leave the violence that surrounded me in Philadelphia behind.”

His account of the incident, however, is disputed by the dead man’s girlfriend, who said the shooting was due to an argument and that the victim was apparently unarmed.

Although Tony was found not guilty, the court file was ordered sealed by the judge, and no court records about it are public.

Tony did not disclose his arrest when he become a law-enforcement officer more than a decade ago.

Duncan Foster, the retired chief of the Coral Springs Police Department, told the Sun-Sentinel that had he known about the killing, he would not have hired Tony.

Tony also apparently did not reveal the incident last year when Gov. Ron DeSantis picked him to replace Sheriff Scott Israel, the Bulldog reported.

Tony was named sheriff in the aftermath of the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 students and staff were murdered, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Tony took over from Israel, who DeSantis removed from office due to “neglect of duty” and “incompetence.”

