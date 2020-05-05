https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/flynn-lawyer-mueller-neurological-problem/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A lawyer for former national security adviser Michael Flynn questioned special counsel Robert Mueller’s mental acuity as Flynn’s legal team seeks to dismiss the charges against him.

“It seems like some neurological problem has evolved there for Mr. Mueller. I don’t know how soon that started. Ultimately, he is responsible for all of this because he was supervising the investigation,” Sidney Powell told John Catsimatidis on The Cats Roundtable radio show on Sunday.

Flynn, who served as President Trump’s national security adviser for less than a month, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian diplomat before Trump entered the White House.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

