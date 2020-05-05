https://www.dailywire.com/news/gabrielle-union-transgender-kids-feel-disposable-if-parents-dont-transition-them

Actress Gabrielle Union chastised parents who refuse to transition their children into their preferred gender, arguing it makes them feel “disposable.”

This past February, Union and her husband, former NBA star Dwayne Wade, revealed that their 12-year-old son now identifies as a female. Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show on Monday, Union said that she deserves no recognition for supporting her son’s transition because all parents should love that. Ellen praised Union for having such unconditional love.

“I know this is silly to say because, you know, who doesn’t love their children unconditionally, but I guess a lot of people don’t. But it’s so amazing how supportive you’ve both been,” said Ellen, as reported by Newsbusters.

“I mean, to us, it’s a little odd to get any kind of recognition for doing what, you know, you are supposed to do, which is love and accept and embrace your kids. So it’s odd to get recognition for that,” responded Union. “But unfortunately there are so many people who just don’t. They just don’t. And so many people who really truly feel like their kids are disposable. If they’re not perfect images of them, they aren’t interested. And it’s heartbreaking. So for us, we are just doing what’s natural to us and loving her. There she is! There is our girl. Yeah, we just want happy, healthy, you know, compassionate kids.”

Ellen then scolded parents who try to “mold” their kids into what they want them to be instead of what they are.

“Zaya is very, very lucky to have both of you as parents and it is unfortunate that a lot of people have children thinking they can mold them and make them who they want them to be and have a certain idea of what they are supposed to turn out like. But they all turn out different,” said Ellen.

In February, Union’s husband Dwayne Wade appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show where he hailed his son, now named Zaya, for having the courage to embrace gender transitioning.

“We are proud, when I say proud, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we are proud allies, as well,” Wade said on the show.

“I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth,” Wade recalled his son telling him upon coming out as transgender. “I wanna be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her’ and I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.”

“I watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually come into,” he told the “All the Smoke” podcast. “And for me … nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So, all I had to do now is get smarter educate myself more. And that’s my job,” he continued, noting, “You want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have. You can learn something from your kids.”

