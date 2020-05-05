https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gennifer-flowers-sexual-assault-allegations-hypocrisy/2020/05/05/id/966206

Rejecting “believe all women,” or men for that matter, Bill Clinton’s former lover Gennifer Flowers laments double standards in the MeToo movement.

“The Democratic Party certainly is going to scoot this under the table,” Flowers told Newsmax TV‘s “American Agenda,” referring to Tara Reade’s allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. “I don’t think that’s going to be possible, but if it were a Republican candidate in the same spot, I’m sure it would be quite different.”

Democrats had held a “believe all women” mantra during the allegations against President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but now Biden backers are believing men, apparently.

“I don’t believe in that; I don’t think that’s fair,” Flowers said. “I just don’t think it’s fair we believe all women, or all men, for that matter. Let’s face it: There has to be some proof brought forward of either a man or a woman.”

Flowers is disappointed Biden is not providing proof to refute claims levied against him by the former Senate staffer Reade in 1993.

“I believe she’s telling the truth, but is Joe Biden’s word worthy of believing as well?” Flowers said. “There has to be some proof brought forward.

“That bothers me that he doesn’t want to go to that effort,” she added. “I think that he would want to go to any effort to prove his innocence in something like this.”

Flowers, author of “Passion & Betrayal,” said Reade does have the benefit of the MeToo movement, despite the political forces working against her, and she should prepare for a firestorm akin to a “bull ride.”

“What she’s up against is a huge power structure,” Flowers said. “It can destroy her so fast, it’s really very scary.”

“She’s going to need some validation and some verification of what she has to say,” she added.

“It’s better nowadays than it’s ever been with the MeToo movement and that sort of support that so many of us prior to that didn’t have.”

