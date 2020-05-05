https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496114-george-conway-group-knocks-trump-for-childish-insults

George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group knocks Trump with new ad: ‘Mourning in America’ George Conway group targets GOP senators in new ad for supporting Trump George Conway: Trump can’t accept that the presidency doesn’t belong to him MORE’s group The Lincoln Project knocked President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN demands Trump campaign stop using ‘distorted’ clip from network in ad Schumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week Fauci dismisses ‘circular argument’ coronavirus originated in Chinese lab MORE for his “childish insults” of the organization after the president characterized the group’s members as “losers” in a series of tweets Monday night.

Conway has been well-known for his criticisms and insults of the president on social media. He is also the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway group knocks Trump with new ad: ‘Mourning in America’ George Conway group targets GOP senators in new ad for supporting Trump The truth about the dangerous nuclear policy pushed by Mrs. America’s Phyllis Schlafly MORE.

“Trump made his displeasure known and reminded the world he’s losing sleep over the work of The Lincoln Project,” the statement from the The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump organization mostly made up of GOP strategists and consultants, stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Horn, the co-founder of the group, said in the statement that Trump’s Monday tweets show “just how unstable and unfit for office he really is.”

“While coronavirus deaths are rising and doctors and nurses across the country continue to work without the necessary personal protection equipment, this President is obsessed with his social media image,” she said. “The Lincoln Project will continue to educate the American people about Donald Trump’s failed and dangerous presidency.”

The president lashed out at the group as “losers” in a series of tweets after midnight in response to the group’s release of an ad criticizing Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, entitled “Mourning in America.”

“I didn’t use any of them because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe,” Trump posted.

A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

The Lincoln Project’s ad plays off former President Reagan’s 1984 ad called “Morning in America,” which highlighted Reagan’s “positive impact” as president during his first term.

The new ad condemns Trump for the rising coronavirus death toll and unemployment rate.

Conway launched the group with other conservatives in December.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

