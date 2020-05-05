http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/0mURhOXQYLs/

If President Donald Trump was hoping that his latest rage tweets would prompt George Conway to back off on criticizing him, it looks like he’ll have to try again.

The Lincoln Project, a Never Trump group helmed by Kellyanne Conway’s husband, recently released an ad titled “Mourning in America,” that tore apart Trump’s leadership throughout the coronavirus crisis. The ad ended up getting the president’s attention, for he unleashed an early morning tweetstorm blasting the video and the most prominent conservatives behind it.

Mr. Conway’s negative opinion of his wife’s boss has been publicly established for a while, and he and Trump have exchanged fire multiple times as Conway’s wife took the president’s side. Trump used his diatribe to reignite his feud with Mr. Conway in particular, calling him “Moonface” and Kellyanne’s “deranged loser of a husband.”

….because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me). Crazed Rick Wilson…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

In response, Mr. Conway added “Moonface” to his Twitter biography.

He also issued a series of tweets responding to the president.

I guess we know what keeps the president of the United States up at night. It isn’t the Americans who are dying once every 45 seconds of covid-19. https://t.co/W7JgxfdZb1 — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

Especially when you’re president of the United States during a raging pandemic that’s killing Americans by the thousands. https://t.co/ysutZDb5Kj — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

I guess our next ad should be “Moron in America.”@ProjectLincoln@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/b4GDxIqNT0 — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

Dear Mr. President: My friend @WindsorMann, who gave me the idea that we do a “Mourning in America” (not “Morning”) ad, is sad you didn’t rage-tweet at him. Could you take a moment from your busy day of abject self-pity to attack him? Many thanks. Love,

Your friend,

Moonface https://t.co/FUZr78PfIO pic.twitter.com/V5z2Wr0emO — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

It’s really dark and empty in here. Perfect for social distancing. Lots of bats tho. Please bring lights and furniture. https://t.co/xgIKQDLt5i — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

Now, to complete the picture, all we need are the details on the hamburgers Trump was eating while watching Tucker (“working”). Cheese? American or cheddar? Medium or medium rare? Pickle? Fries? https://t.co/LfPvo9gv5Z — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

So I have an idea for another ad. Orangeface isn’t gonna like it. — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020

And here’s some of his retweets:

Also, as a little bonus, here’s how Rick Wilson is taking it since the president attacked him too:

I guess when your team does an ad that gets over 4 million views in less than a day and rattles the president so badly he stays up all night rage tweeting… pic.twitter.com/Rt5334Ruu2 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 5, 2020

