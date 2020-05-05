https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/496300-ginsburg-hospitalized-with-infection

The Supreme Court said Tuesday night that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been hospitalized earlier in the day to undergo a non-surgical treatment for inflammation of the gallbladder, saying she is now “resting comfortably.”

“Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Ginsburg, 87, was then treated at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, according to the court’s statement. The longtime justice plans to participate remotely from the hospital in oral arguments that the court has planned for Wednesday morning.

The Supreme Court said Ginsburg is expected to be in the hospital for one or two days.

