Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that Democrats are eager to use the coronavirus pandemic to impose “police powers” that will permanently take away Americans’ freedoms.

Appearing on “Greg Kelly Reports,” Giuliani was asked about Democratic governors and mayors who have imposed strict penalties on the public for violating stay-at-home orders.

“They go to police powers right away,” Giuliani said. “You got to do this by consent. You can’t take away a person’s right to worship. … Look at the governor of Virginia. That’s the guy who’s confused about whether you can have an abortion after the baby is born.”

Giuliani, who is one of President Donald Trump’s personal attorneys, slammed the actions of arresting people for attending services when only a few parishioners were present.

Instead of an arrest of summons, “You get a warning,” he said. “It sounds like police power and is beginning to look like something predicted by Lord Acton. He said socialism always leads to a form of authoritarianism.”

Such people like to assert power, and if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “gets out of the basement and we possibly elect him this is what we could be looking at,” he said.

Biden, he said, won’t be the one “running the show.”

“Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Giuliani said, it will be “these people who want to arrest you for social distancing.”

