Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is the person who needs to lead the country as the death toll mounts from the coronavirus, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday.

Whitmer, appearing on NBC’s “Today” show was asked about allegations of sexual assault in the early 1990s when Biden was a U.S. senator.

Whitmer, a survivor of sexual assault herself, said believes women have the right to tell their stories, but she has also heard Biden’s defense and believes it.

“I’ve talked with Joe Biden; I am confident he is who he says he is,” she said. “I believe he’ll be a good president for the United States of America.”

Further, she added, “we as a country should be very cognizant of the fact that . . . more than 70,000 people have died. We have lost the equivalent of a 9/11, and they anticipate that number daily between now and the end of the month. This is a crisis where 30 million people are unemployed in our country.”

Biden has pledged to name a woman as his running mate, and Whitmer is among those on the list discussed.

But she has drawn both praise and fire from the job she has done in handling Michigan’s coronavirus response. The state has been among those with protests seeking reopenings. Detroit also has been among one of the nation’s hotspots.

“Everything I’m doing is focused on saving lives in the state of Michigan,” she told ABC. “We need leaders are going to be focused on data and doing the right thing.”

