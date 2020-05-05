https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/governors-religious-freedom-add-makes-stay-home-order-constitutional-judge-says/

(FOX NEWS) — A U.S. district judge ruled Sunday that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is constitutional.

The decision came the same day The Beloved Church of Lena, an Evangelical church located about 50 miles west of Rockford, defied the coronavirus lockdown to welcome more than 100 worshippers for Sunday service.

Conservative law firm Thomas More Society filed a complaint on behalf of the church, as well as its pastor, Stephen Cassell, last week, seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction to resume in-person worship services with its 80 usual congregants, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

