Top Republicans in the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees have called on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to stop “blocking” the transcripts of the probe that cleared President Donald Trump of colluding with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, according to Fox News.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has written a letter, which was signed by close to two dozen GOP House members, asking for the interview transcripts and other documents from the Russia investigation conducted by the House Intelligence Committee, according to a letter obtained by the network.

“We understand now that Chairman Schiff is blocking the release of these transcripts,” the letter reads. “This news, if accurate, is disturbing — especially in light of Chairman Schiff’s cries in 2019 for transparency regarding allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.”

The letter is aimed specifically at Schiff and committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., makes mention of the 2017 investigation of “Russian active measures to influence the 2016 presidential election, including whether individuals associated with the presidential campaigns worked with Russia.”

In 2018, the committee delivered a report saying “after interviewing 73 individuals and reviewing over 300,000 documents” and “the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia,” the GOP letter reads.

“For nearly four years, prominent Democrat politicians ad commentators alleged that President Trump colluded with Russia, with Chairman Schiff going so far as to say that he had ‘direct evidence’ of collusion,” the letter reads. “Now that these allegations have been disproven by several investigations, the American people deserve to have transparency about why public figures such as Chairman Schiff continue to promote such wild accusations.”

