https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/house-republicans-demand-schiff-stop-blocking-russia-testimony/

Nearly two dozen House Republicans are demanding that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., turn over transcripts of testimony in the Russia-collusion investigation they believe hold evidence favorable to President Trump.

When Republicans held the majority, the House Intelligence Committee issued a report in April 2018 that concluded the Trump campaign “did not collude with Russia,” a letter to Schiff points out.

In September 2018, the panel voted to release 53 transcripts.

“We understand now that chairman Schiff is blocking the release of these transcripts. This news, if accurate, is disturbing – especially in light of Chairman Schiff’s cries in 2019 for transparency regarding allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia,” the House Republicans said.

TRENDING: Happy birthday to my 99-year-young mom!

“For almost four years, prominent Democrat politicians and commentators alleged that President Trump colluded with Russia, with Chairman Schiff going so far as to say that he had ‘direct evidence’ of collusion. Now that these allegations have been disproven by several investigations, the American people deserve to have transparency about why public figures such as Chairman Schiff continued to promote such wild accusations.”

Republicans had wanted the testimonies to be released before the 2018 midterms because of the likelihood they would show Americans the collusion narrative was false. Polls showed the bogus Trump-Russia claims helped Democrats regain the House majority in 2018.

The lawmakers emphasized the testimonies should be made public but access also is required “for our ongoing oversight of the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Among the signers are Reps. Jim Jordan, Mike Johnson, Ken Buck, James Sensenbrenner Jr., Chip Roy and Michael Cloud.

Schiff’s effort to keep the transcripts sealed was reported by John Solomon at Just the News.

Schiff ordered in a March 26, 2019, letter to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats: “Under no circumstances shall ODNI, or any other element of the Intelligence Community (IC), share any HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee) transcripts with the White House, President Trump or any persons associated with the White House or the President.”

Schiff declared ownership of the testimony record.

“In the letter, he ordered “that the witness transcripts — some of which contained exculpatory evidence for President Trump’s team — not be shared with Trump or White House lawyers even if the declassification process required such sharing,” Solomon reported.

Schiff wrote, “Such transcripts remain the sole property of HPSCI, and were transmitted to ODNI for the limited purpose of enabling a classification review by IC elements and the Department of Justice.”

Intelligence officials confirmed Schiff’s orders made it impossible for them to declassify 10 of the transcripts since “White House lawyers would have had to review them for what is known as ‘White House equities’ and presidential privileges.”

The other 43 were declassified but remain concealed, the report said.

It appears Schiff did not even tell Republicans on the committee that he had the transcripts.

“GOP lawmakers have emphasized they specifically would like to see the testimonies of key figures like former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Michael Sussmann, a private lawyer for the Democratic Party, be made public for context and new revelations,” Solomon said.

While any bombshells from the transcripts apparently have been concealed, Solomon noted others have come from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, including that the FBI submitted false and unverified evidence to secure surveillance warrants targeting the Trump campaign.

It also appears, according to footnotes in the IG report, that Russian disinformation was in the bogus anti-Trump, Democratic Party-funded dossier created by former British spy Christopher Steele.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

