The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 brought on many deaths that weakened the German population and strengthened Nazi power, prompting questions over whether coronavirus may reshape the political landscape in the United States, according to a new study.

The research, which was published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, investigated the role the ‘Spanish flu’ played in shifting the political system in Germany between 1918 and 1920.

After the pandemic killed more than 50 million people and infected one-third of the world’s population, the Nazi party seized power.

The research reveals that voting patterns in German cities with the highest number of influenza deaths shifted to the advantage of the Nazis.

“Influenza deaths themselves had a strong effect on the share of votes won by extremists, specifically the extremist national socialist party,” study author Kristian Blickle wrote. “This holds even when we control for a city’s ethnic and religious makeup, regional unemployment, past right-wing voting, and other local characteristics assumed to drive the extremist vote share.”

Following the pandemic, the Nazis grabbed control over German voters in communities with established anti-Jewish and anti-minority leanings. Other groups, however, weren’t able to seize control of the newly shaped electorate.

“The same patterns were not observable for the votes won by other extremist parties, such as the communists,” the study wrote.

“The correlation between influenza mortality and the vote share won by right-wing extremists is stronger in regions that had historically blamed minorities, particularly Jews, for Medieval plagues,” the study concluded.

