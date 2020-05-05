https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/huh-don-lemon-says-trump-jealous-michelle-obama-better-looking-melania/
Don Lemon says President Trump is jealous because Michelle Obama is better looking than First Lady Melania Trump.
No Don. That’s not the issue here.
Via Infowars.
CNN anchor Don Lemon went on a disturbing rant slamming First Lady Melania Trump’s looks while asking why President Trump is obsessed with his predecessor Barack Obama.
In a clip that went viral on social media, Lemon claimed not only is Obama better educated than Trump, but that his wife Michelle is also more accomplished than Melania – and better looking!
Via Jack Posobiec.
Don Lemon decided to blast First Lady Melania’s looks and accomplishments on CNN pic.twitter.com/bVh55qkQnX
— Jack Po-So-Bik (@JackPosobiec) May 4, 2020