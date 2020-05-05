https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/not-going-answer-question-pelosi-gets-testy-asked-tara-reade-sexual-assault-allegation-biden-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) got very testy when asked about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden.

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Hypocrite Pelosi said the Tara Reade allegation against Biden is a “closed issue” and that she “believes him when he says it didn’t happen.”

TRENDING: Illegal Immigrants Are Suing the Government for Being Denied Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Pelosi got testy after going into her talking points on why she endorsed Biden and said, “I’m not going to answer this question again.”

What happened to ‘believe all women’?

Recall, it was Pelosi who led the charge against Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh after Democrat prop Christine Blasey Ford came forward with evidence-free sexual assault allegations against him.

WATCH:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the Tara Reade sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden is a “closed issue” and that she “believes him when he says it didn’t happen.” “I’m not going to answer this question again.” pic.twitter.com/nPaL1zchEE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2020

Biden broke his silence and responded to the Tara Reade allegation for the first time on an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” over the weekend.

Biden denied the allegations and got very annoyed with Mika Brzezinski when she pressed him about why he won’t unseal his senate records at the University of Delaware.

Biden insisted there are no personnel records and lost his cool, “There is nothing! They’re not there! I don’t understand the point you’re trying to make! There are no personnel records by definition!” he said asserting the records were all work related and ‘confidential.’

Biden was left speechless after Mika repeatedly asked him why he won’t let the University of Delaware search his records for Tara Reade’s name.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

