A newly unearthed private letter showed former President Barack Obama’s response to a Republican-led demand for information on Joe Biden, and it was not well received.

The letter was sent from the office of the 44th president to the National Archives and Records Administration in March over a request from Republican Sens. Grassley (Iowa) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) for records relating to Biden’s actions in Ukraine.

Critics have accused Biden of using his former position in the Obama administration in order to personally benefit his son Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Obama called the request improper and said it was aiding a Russian disinformation campaign.

“It arises out of efforts by some, actively supported by Russia, to shift the blame for Russian interference in the 2016 election to Ukraine,” claimed Obama in the letter, published by Buzzfeed News.

“The request for early release of presidential records in order to give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign — one that has already been thoroughly investigated by a bipartisan congressional committee — is without precedent,” he added.

Despite the strong objections, Obama agreed to the release of the documents in “the interest of countering the misinformation campaign underlying the request.”

The National Archives released 9,400 pages of the records requested since mid-March.

While he was hounded by questions surrounding his involvement in Ukraine, Biden became the presumed Democratic candidate for the presidential election.

