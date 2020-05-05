https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/america-police-helicopters-patrol-huntington-beach-order-people-indoors-video/

Is this America?

Police helicopters patrolled Huntington Beach, California over the weekend ordering people to stay off the beach.

Police barked orders from a loudspeaker demanding people stay off the beaches due to an order from Governor Newsom.

WATCH:

Helicopters patrolling Huntington Beach ordering people indoors. Is this America? pic.twitter.com/YxdSSfhqq3 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday retaliated against the citizens of his state and closed all beaches in Orange County amid the Coronavirus panic.

Newsom announced Thursday a “hard close” of all beaches in Orange County and called out Newport specifically after tens of thousands flocked to the OC shoreline amid a heatwave last weekend.

Thousands amassed in front of the Huntington Beach Pier on Friday protesting Newsom.

Huntington Beach city council hit back and voted to take action against Newsom’s authoritarian order.

On Tuesday Newsom announced a few Orange County beaches, including Huntington can now reopen with modifications.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner blasted Newsom in a statement when addressing the beach closures.

“Governor Newsom, please understand the force of your own rhetoric. People will no more go to the beaches than they will to the stores if they feel unsafe! They did not feel unsafe at the beaches. They overwhelmingly practiced physical distancing according to local law enforcement and government leaders. If it is good enough for business to trust our citizens to act responsibly and observe your rules, it is good enough for beaches,” Wagner said in a written statement.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Governor Newsom for his unconstitutional stay-at-home order.

