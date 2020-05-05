https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/official-2020-presidential-election-now-half-year-away-will-liberal-tears-flow/

It’s official – the 2020 Presidential Election is now half a year away!

In 2016 Americans came in waves to elect God-Emperor Donald Trump.

Trump won more delegates during the 2016 primaries than any other Republican candidate and a higher percentage of delegates than any Republican or Democrat candidate in the race in 2016. It also was the highest percentage of delegates compared to what was needed at 125% during the primaries.

Trump received more than 14 million votes in the primaries according to www.thegreenpapers.com .

As a result Trump received more votes than any candidate in Republican history.

The Republican Party also set a party record in 2016 in pre-convention state election turnout with over 31 million votes which was more than 150% of the record high voter turnout in 2008. This increase in votes was due to Donald Trump.

When compared to the average number of votes or delegates or wins per candidate – Trump broke all the records!

Candidate Trump promised to stand up for the American people.

I left the Dems, but I’ve never told how I came to Trump.Even after I walked away, I still hated Trump. I spent 2017 learning the corruption of DC, the media, the state of peril 🇺🇸was facing. Then I saw this video of the man who stepped up to fight for us: https://t.co/K7Ar0cSERz pic.twitter.com/vffvJsnHIP — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 7, 2019

The Democrats had a lower turnout in 2016 than in 2008 by more than 6 million votes.

Then came election night 2016 and liberal tears flowed like a river. President Trump won bigly!



Paul Joseph Watson put together a moving tribute to liberal reaction to God emperor Trump’s historic win in 2016.

Here’s your feel-good video of the day– (warning on language from liberals)

Again, the Democrats are in trouble in 202o with a horrible candidate in senile and creepy Joe Biden while President Trump continues to fight for America.

Let’s work and pray for another big Trump win in November 2020 – now only 6 months away!

