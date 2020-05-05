https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/official-2020-presidential-election-now-half-year-away-will-liberal-tears-flow/
It’s official – the 2020 Presidential Election is now half a year away!
In 2016 Americans came in waves to elect God-Emperor Donald Trump.
Trump won more delegates during the 2016 primaries than any other Republican candidate and a higher percentage of delegates than any Republican or Democrat candidate in the race in 2016. It also was the highest percentage of delegates compared to what was needed at 125% during the primaries.
Trump received more than 14 million votes in the primaries according to www.thegreenpapers.com.
As a result Trump received more votes than any candidate in Republican history.
The Republican Party also set a party record in 2016 in pre-convention state election turnout with over 31 million votes which was more than 150% of the record high voter turnout in 2008. This increase in votes was due to Donald Trump.
When compared to the average number of votes or delegates or wins per candidate – Trump broke all the records!
Candidate Trump promised to stand up for the American people.
Will President Trump win in a landslide in 2020?
I left the Dems, but I’ve never told how I came to Trump.Even after I walked away, I still hated Trump. I spent 2017 learning the corruption of DC, the media, the state of peril 🇺🇸was facing. Then I saw this video of the man who stepped up to fight for us: https://t.co/K7Ar0cSERz pic.twitter.com/vffvJsnHIP
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 7, 2019
The Democrats had a lower turnout in 2016 than in 2008 by more than 6 million votes.
Then came election night 2016 and liberal tears flowed like a river. President Trump won bigly!
Paul Joseph Watson put together a moving tribute to liberal reaction to God emperor Trump’s historic win in 2016.
Here’s your feel-good video of the day– (warning on language from liberals)
Again, the Democrats are in trouble in 202o with a horrible candidate in senile and creepy Joe Biden while President Trump continues to fight for America.
— Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) January 1, 2020