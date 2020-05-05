https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/just-house-republicans-accuse-adam-schiff-blocking-release-secret-russia-transcripts-demand-access/

Adam Schiff

House Judiciary Republicans and House Oversight Republicans on Tuesday demanded House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) release secret transcripts from the Russia investigation.

As previously reported, award-winning journalist John Solomon obtained a 2019 letter Schiff sent then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats revealing how he secretly hid dozens of transcripts in Obama’s Spygate scandal

The transcripts in question pertain to the ‘Russian collusion’ investigation.

In September of 2018, the GOP-led House, with bipartisan support, voted to make public the transcripts of 53 witnesses in the bogus Russia probe.

Here we are 19 months later and the transcripts are still hidden from the public even though US Intelligence has declassified and cleared for release.

Adam Schiff has been able to keep dozens of transcripts hidden with his backroom dealings with the ODNI.

Schiff got to work hiding the transcripts as soon as the Democrats took over the House in the 2018 midterms and he took over as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

According to John Solomon, the transcripts contain exculpatory evidence for President Trump’s team and Schiff demanded they be kept from Trump and White House lawyers — even if the declassification process required the transcripts to be shared.

There’s a new sheriff in town because the ODNI is no longer run by Deep Stater Dan Coats and the Republicans are demanding transparency.

“We understand now that Chairman Schiff is blocking the release of these transcripts,” GOP lawmakers wrote. “This news, if accurate, is disturbing — especially in light of Chairman Schiff’s cries in 2019 for transparency regarding allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian.”

Here is the letter that was sent to Rep. Adam Schiff today for release of the 53 transcripts.

