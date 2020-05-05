https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/justice-coming-mueller-thug-attorney-brandon-van-grack-caught-many-questionable-corrupt-criminal-actions-flynn-case/

Back in February Cristina Laila reported — General Mike Flynn’s defense team hit Mueller’s prosecutor Brandon Van Grack in a new filing in support of his motion to dismiss the case for “egregious government misconduct.”

Flynn’s defense argued the government withheld evidence exculpatory to Flynn as a series of retaliatory actions against Flynn.

Flynn’s lawyers accused Brandon Van Grack of suppressing evidence to protect “the prosecutors, his team, and the cadre of malfeasant FBI agents from the discovery of their negligence, crimes, and wrongs.”

“Mr. Van Grack has suppressed evidence from the formation of the “Special Counsel Investigation” and likely even prior to it — for the very purpose of putting Mr. Flynn in the unjust position he now occupies while protecting the prosecutors, his team, and the cadre of malfeasant FBI agents from the discovery of their negligence, crimes, and wrongs,” Flynn’s lawyer wrote.

“There is a veritable litany of government misconduct here that is “outrageous” or “grossly shocking” and mandates dismissal of this prosecution.”

Flynn update – new defense filing. Prosecutor Van Grack suppressed evidence to protect… “the prosecutors, his team, and the cadre of malfeasant FBI agents from the discovery of their negligence, crimes, and wrongs.” Full doc:https://t.co/d3fNx1hUeH pic.twitter.com/f1rayzWOR1 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 18, 2020

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan canceled General Flynn’s sentencing scheduled for February 27 “until further order of the court.”

General Flynn formally asked to withdraw his guilty plea last month and accused federal prosecutors of “egregious government misconduct.”

Crooked Federal prosecutors then backed down and offered Flynn probation after asking for up to six months prison time!

On Tuesday FOX News reported on Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack’s failure to produce all evidence including favorable evidence on General Flynn to his attorneys.

Explosive, newly unsealed evidence documenting the FBI’s efforts to target national security adviser Michael Flynn — including a top official’s handwritten memo debating whether the FBI’s “goal” was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired” — calls into question whether Brandon Van Grack, a Justice Department prosecutor and former member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Team, complied with a court order to produce favorable evidence to Flynn. Since February 2018, Van Grack has been obligated to comply with D.C. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan’s standing order in the Flynn case to produce all evidence in the government’s possession “that is favorable to defendant and material either to defendant’s guilt or punishment.” The order also requires the government to submit favorable defense evidence to the court, including possible “impeachment evidence” that could undermine witnesses, even if the government believes the evidence “not to be material.” What Van Grack didn’t inform the court about – and didn’t provide to Flynn – was the newly unsealed January 4, 2017 “Closing Communication” from the FBI Washington Field Office, which recommended the FBI close its investigation of Flynn, as its exhaustive search through government databases “did not yield any information on which to predicate further investigative efforts.” Van Grack also failed to provide evidence to Flynn’s attorneys that anti-Trump former FBI agent Peter Strzok then immediately intervened and instructed the FBI case manager handling the Flynn investigation to keep the probe open, followed by indicators that the bureau would seek to investigate Flynn for possible violations of an obscure 18th century law known as the Logan Act — which has never been utilized in a modern prosecution. Another Strzok text mentions that the FBI’s “7th floor” – meaning FBI leadership – may have been involved in the decision to keep the Flynn case alive. Instead, Van Grack characterized Flynn’s alleged false statements as critical to the FBI’s “legitimate and significant investigation into whether individuals associated with the campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump were coordinating with the Russian government in its activities to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.”

Obviously, Brandon Van Grack was caught this week repeatedly lying to the court and to the Flynn Team.

Attorney Techno Fog tweeted out these statements today on Van Grack’s previous comments on turning over evidence to the Flynn team.

Van Grack (10/19): Flynn’s argument that he was targeted for political purposes “are premised on conspiracy theories.” pic.twitter.com/4VRc3M5RQ9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 5, 2020

10/2019 – As the FBI sat on favorable evidence, Van Grack informs the Judge that it doesn’t exist: “The government is not aware of any information that would be favorable and material to the defendant at sentencing.” pic.twitter.com/1jS4iG2yBb — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 5, 2020

Van Grack lied again about Flynn’s actions with Russia when the FBI already cleared him before they ambushed and interviewed him in the White House in January 2017.

And despite all the evidence of FBI misconduct and invalid FISA warrants… Van Grack: At the time of Flynn’s interview, the FBI was engaged in a “legitimate” investigation of Trump/Russia collusion pic.twitter.com/YxCcjlILqd — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 5, 2020

If there is any justice left in America Brandon Van Grack will sit behind bars for several years — for setting up Flynn and repeatedly lying to the court.

