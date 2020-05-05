https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-hospitalized-us-supreme-court_3340015.html

The U.S. Supreme Court said late Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland with an infection caused by a gallstone.

Ginsburg, 87, is recovering after non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition. She initially sought medical attention on Monday when the gallstone was first diagnosed.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement that Ginsburg is “resting comfortably.”

The justice is planning to participate in the court’s oral arguments on Wednesday remotely from the hospital. She had already participated remotely in the oral arguments on Monday and Tuesday.

Ginsburg, who has had a series of health scares, has been treated for times for cancer, most recently in August 2019.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

