Senate Democratic Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerMajor hotel group to return millions in PPP funding Pelosi and Schumer call for economic relief for citizens married to foreign nationals Senate faces protracted floor fight over judges amid pandemic safety concerns MORE (D-N.Y.) says top national health adviser Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciTrump predicts US will have coronavirus vaccine by year’s end Is California nearing its ‘Boston tea party moment’? April’s dumbest and most dangerous coronavirus declarations MORE may testify before the Senate next week after the White House blocked Fauci from testifying this week before a House subcommittee.

The key difference? Republicans control the Senate while Democrats control the House and it appears that new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump says there’s ‘tremendous’ testing capacity for returning senators New White House press secretary vows never to lie at inaugural briefing Trump’s new press secretary to hold first formal briefing Friday MORE thinks Fauci will get fairer treatment in the upper chamber.

The Trump administration on Monday issued new guidelines for coronavirus task force members barring them from accepting invitations to appear before congressional panels this month unless Meadows grants permission.

Schumer, appearing on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowBiden says he would pick Michelle Obama as running mate ‘in a heartbeat’ Poll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick Whitmer says protesters’ ‘irresponsible actions’ can lead to extension of stay-at-home orders MORE Show,” said there’s a chance Fauci will testify in the Senate next week after being prohibited from appearing in the House. But the Democratic leader cautioned it’s not a sure thing given the tight grip being put on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump predicts virus death toll could reach 100,000 in the US Pence says he should have worn mask during Mayo Clinic visit Trump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut MORE’s scientific advisers.

“Now they say they may have Fauci next week but who can believe that given what Mark Meadows, given that they pulled him away from the House?” Schumer said in an interview Monday evening.

Schumer noted that Democrats have called on Fauci, as well as senior White House health adviser Deborah Birx, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinTrump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut Major hotel group to return millions in PPP funding WH official says Trump believes K-12 private schools should give back PPP funds MORE and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify before Congress.

“By not telling the truth, by not hearing the truth, by not listening to the scientists, they are prolonging this crisis, they are prolonging how bad the economy will be,” he said. “Does it surprise me? No. Does it upset me? A lot.”

Schumer renewed his call for administration officials to testify before Congress in a tweet Monday evening.

“The Senate needs to hear from Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Sec. Mnuchin. We need to know why so many small businesses have had trouble getting loans. We need to know why unemployment insurance checks are failing to get to workers. We need to know why we still don’t have enough tests!” he tweeted.

He also addressed the health concerns of senators who have been called back to Washington, even though members of the House are staying at home in their districts on the advice of Congress’s attending physician.

“Each colleague has made his or her own choice whether they can best serve their constituents by staying home or coming. And that choice I respect in every colleague,” he said.

Schumer said he and other Democrats have come to Washington to put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut Obstacles mount for deal on next coronavirus bill Florida governor: Coronavirus pandemic ‘should not be used to bail out state obligations’ that preceded outbreak MORE (R-Ky.) to pass another major round of coronavirus relief legislation including hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to states.

“We haven’t heard a peep out of McConnell other than these lines in the stand for his ideological issues,” he added, referring to McConnell’s insistence that additional aid to state and local governments be paired with language exempting employers from coronavirus-related liability claims.

He said that could allow employers to ask workers to labor in close proximity to infected co-workers without protective equipment.

“That encourages bad bosses to do just that,” he said of the liability exemption. “So I’m here to force them as best I can to do real oversight … and to come up with things like money for state and local governments.”

