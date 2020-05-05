https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-mitch-mcconnell-testing-covid-19/2020/05/05/id/966271

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is being pressured to have his colleagues in the upper chamber tested for coronavirus, fearing the Capitol could have a flare-up of the virus that could spread around the United States, according to The Hill.

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., pushed McConnell to have the colleagues tested for coronavirus before flying back to their home states.

“Members of Congress would represent sort of a virus-spreading machine, coming in here to a coronavirus hot spot and then going home,” Alexander told reporters after following a lunch meeting with Republican senators Tuesday.

Last week, congressional physician Brian Monahan said he would only test senators who displayed coronavirus symptoms. He added the test would take two days for results.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to fly 535 people in from all over the country to a coronavirus hot spot and then send them home on Thursday and Friday,” Alexander said. “It would take an army of public health workers to track and trace all the people they might have exposed.”

During the lunch with Republican senators Tuesday, Alexander pressed the others in attendance to increase testing in Congress.

“We’re doubling the amount of testing up to 2 million a week; there ought to be enough tests to test 535 members of Congress who come to one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots before they go back home around the country and infect people in their districts,” he added.

An unnamed senator agreed with Alexander about getting more lawmakers tested.

“As we get more testing it will be easier to do it than this week,” said the lawmaker, who requested anonymity to discuss Alexander’s comments. “So probably next week it will be easier, and it’s got to be a fast and accurate test.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

