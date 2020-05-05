https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496223-mcconnell-senate-gop-hit-pause-on-next-coronavirus-relief-bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell pressed to expand coronavirus testing in Senate Battle brewing over how to get more relief money to Americans Ratcliffe vows to deliver unvarnished intelligence MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Republicans are hitting the brakes on another coronavirus relief bill even as House Democrats are preparing to vote on a yet-to-be-unveiled bill as soon as next week.

“I think I can speak for our conference by saying we’re not ruling that out, but we think we ought to take a pause here, do a good job of evaluating what we’ve already done,” McConnell told reporters after a closed-door caucus lunch about the prospects for a new bill.

“The Senate Republican majority and the president of the United States are not irrelevant to the process, so we’re going to keep talking to each other and decide to act when and if it’s appropriate to act again,” McConnell added.

McConnell’s comments come as the Senate returned to D.C. for the first time in five weeks with nominations — not the coronavirus — at the forefront of the agenda, which has sparked days of Democratic ire.

McConnell did not specify what he views as a timeline for any potential Senate action. The chamber is expected to be in session until a weeklong Memorial Day recess.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntSenate steps into ‘strange’ new era McConnell, Senate GOP hit ‘pause’ on next coronavirus relief bill Senate GOP leaders skeptical of Trump’s payroll tax cut MORE (R-Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, said he did not see this work period as a deadline for Congress passing additional legislation.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “I think we need to think about whether or not what we continue to believe was the right thing to do in March is still going to be the right thing for us to be doing in June.”

Sen. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerMcConnell, Senate GOP hit ‘pause’ on next coronavirus relief bill Hillicon Valley: Experts worry U.S. elections vulnerable due to COVID-19 | Report finds states need more federal election funds | Republican senators to introduce coronavirus-related privacy bill Key Republican senators to introduce coronavirus-related data privacy legislation MORE (R-Miss.), an adviser to McConnell, also told reporters that the next bill was likely weeks off.

“I think we’re weeks away from that,” Wicker told reporters after the closed-door lunch.

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) added that after spending a total of nearly $2.8 trillion, Congress needs to “hit pause for a while, see what has worked, what hasn’t worked, and let’s see how much money — additional money — we need after the economy is opened back up.”

But the decision to take a wait-and-see approach comes even as House Democrats are signaling they will move quickly to pass their own legislation.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyMcConnell, Senate GOP hit ‘pause’ on next coronavirus relief bill The ‘new normal’ takes shape on Capitol Hill White House blocks Fauci from testifying before Congress MORE (D-N.Y.) said a bill would be released “in the coming days.” Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerDemocrats frustrated in coronavirus oversight efforts McConnell, Senate GOP hit ‘pause’ on next coronavirus relief bill The ‘new normal’ takes shape on Capitol Hill MORE (D-Md.) told reporters that a vote could happen as soon as next week.

Democrats are expected to include hundreds of billions in new funding for state and local governments — something that has received a lukewarm response, and in some cases outright opposition, among Senate Republicans.

McConnell, asked about more funding for state and local governments, told reporters that he didn’t believe there was a “particular sentiment among Senate Republicans for a vast new rescue package for state and local” without first seeing how an initial $150 billion included in the March $2.2 trillion package worked.

How, or if, to provide help to state and local governments has emerged as a point of division among Republicans. Some, including Blunt, have said they are not supportive of letting them use the congressionally appropriated funds toward revenue replacement.

Others, including Sen. Mike Rounds Marion (Mike) Michael RoundsSenate steps into ‘strange’ new era McConnell, Senate GOP hit ‘pause’ on next coronavirus relief bill Obstacles mount for deal on next coronavirus bill MORE (R-S.D.), would support allowing at least a portion of the money from Congress to go toward revenue replacement.

McConnell also sidestepped taking a position on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump volunteers kept ‘VIP’ list of leads for medical supplies: report Over half of workforce at Tyson plant in Iowa tests positive for coronavirus Trump offers support for those who have lost family due to coronavirus MORE‘s demand for a payroll tax cut to be included in the next bill but signaled that litigation protection, not the tax cut, is his and Senate Republicans’ “red line” for the bill.

“I’m not ruling in or ruling out anything except to say that if there is another bill that passes in the Senate it will include the liability protections,” he said.

