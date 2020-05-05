https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Michelle-Obama-Netflix-Becoming-2016-election/2020/05/05/id/966090

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is more pained by black voters who didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton than President Donald Trump supporters.

Her sentiments on the 2016 election are featured in the Netflix documentary “Becoming,” which is available on Wednesday.

About two-thirds of the way into the film, she addresses her negative feelings about Trump’s win, according to the Daily Beast.

Twice she mentions how painful it is to her that black voters didn’t hit the polls to vote for Clinton. She said that was more painful to her than those who voted for Trump.

“It takes some energy to go high, and we were exhausted from it. Because when you are the first black anything…” she said, referencing blurbs from her book. “So the day I left the White House and I write about how painful it was to sit on that [inauguration] stage. A lot of our folks didn’t vote. It was almost like a slap in the face.”

“I understand the people who voted for Trump,” she continued. “The people who didn’t vote at all, the young people, the women, that’s when you think, man, people think this is a game. It wasn’t just in this election. Every midterm. Every time Barack didn’t get the Congress he needed, that was because our folks didn’t show up. After all that work, they just couldn’t be bothered to vote at all. That’s my trauma.”

