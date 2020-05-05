https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/mike-rowe-covid-shutdown

As the coronavirus shutdown continues well into its second month, former “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe joined Glenn Beck to discuss the balance between keeping Americans safe and losing everything that makes us Americans — not just the economy, but what makes us free, what gives us pride, and what gives us meaning in our life.

“There are times … where safety first is wise and prudent. You don’t drive 55 when there’s an ice storm. You adjust, you re-calibrate, you take the temperature of the room and you adjust your behavior. It’s called homeostatic risk, risk equilibrium. We’re all hard-wired to adapt and adjust our behavior to the circumstances around us. There are times when putting safety above all things makes absolute sense, but there has never been a time where arbitraging everything else out of the equation, and venerating safety to the point that nothing else is even allowed to be discussed, there’s never been a point in our history, at least as I understand it, where that’s made a lick of sense,” Mike said.

“I think most of the country is going to come through this with the realization that we’re being treated like children and we’re being fed platitudes, bromides, and bowls of warm milk by people who want us to look at them as parents,” he added.

