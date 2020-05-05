https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/coronavirus-fakery-virginia-officials-pad-covid-numbers-admit-counting-person-three-times-received-3-different-tests/

The commonwealth of Virginia saw a surge in coronavirus cases this week after they changed the way they are counting COVID-19 testing.

Commonwealth officials announced that if the same person tests positive for coronavirus three times that will count as three separate cases of the virus.

Virginia is padding their numbers.

Via Dinesh DSouza:

More fakery with #Coronavirus data: If the same person is tested three times and comes out positive, Virginia counts it as three separate cases. Another way to pad the numbers! https://t.co/VNL0NIo7WL — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 3, 2020

Via 12 On Your Side:

Governor Ralph Northam’s response team is explaining why the commonwealth has lagged in testing when compared to other states. The state saw a historic increase in testing numbers Friday, jumping 15% in the last 24 hours, but a change in the methodology is behind the spike. “You need to know the exact number of tests not the number of people who had tests,” said Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources. During a COVID-19 briefing, The Virginia Department of Health announced it will now count the number of positive virus tests instead of the number of people who test positive. That means if one person is tested three-times and all three tests come back positive, it counts as three instead of how the numbers were being counted before, which would have only been one because it was a single patient.

In March Governor Blackface Northam announced he was closing the state until June 10th.

