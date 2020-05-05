https://www.theblaze.com/news/pelosi-wont-take-questions-on-biden-sex-assault

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she considered the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden closed and she announced that she would no longer answer questions about the matter.

She made the announcement while talking to Ari Melber Tuesday evening on his MSNBC show.

“Now that he has given that answer, do you view this as a closed issue, what is your response?” asked Melber after playing a video of Biden’s response to the allegations.

“Well it is for me!” Pelosi responded.

“Uh, I said I am proud to support Joe Biden for president. Uh, I believe him when he said it didn’t happen, but I also believe him when he said let them look into the record, and that’s what they should do,” she explained.

“But I’m not gonna answer this question again,” Pelosi said.

“I will just say I have every confidence that Joe Biden will be a great president of the United States. Uh, not only because of the person of integrity that he is, but the person of vision that he is for just some of the things you talked about,” she continued.

“About healthcare for all Americans, about job security, about the kitchen table issues that he’s so familiar with in his own family, when his father lost his own job,” Pelosi explained.

“Uh, Joe Biden is Joe,” she added helpfully.

Biden was accused by Tara Reade, a former congressional aide, of sexual assault in 1993 when he was a senator. He has denied the allegations but more sources have surfaced to corroborate the claims from his accuser.

