The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be passing over the Dallas, Houston, and New Orleans areas Wednesday.

The Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds have been thanking health care professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic by carrying out flyovers across the country.

What are the details?

On Tuesday, the squadron’s Twitter announced Wednesday’s flights along with flight paths.

“Your #BlueAngels are heading your way Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and New Orleans! Check out the overhead times and route on the graphic below,” one

tweet read.

Another tweet

added, “Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Social distancing should be practiced at all times. Stay home and stay safe!”

The flyovers are set to last about 20 minutes.

What else?

In late April, President Donald Trump

announced “Operation America Strong” to honor the nation’s health care workers.

At the time, he said, “I’m excited to announce that in the coming weeks, the Air Force Thunderbirds — are incredible — and the Navy Blue Angels — equally incredible — will be performing air shows over America’s major cities. What we’re doing is we’re paying tribute to our frontline healthcare workers confronting COVID.”

“[I]t’s really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak,” Trump said. “This is a tribute to them, to our warriors. Because they are equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win and we win.”

