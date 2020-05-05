https://www.theepochtimes.com/nearly-400-pork-plant-workers-without-symptoms-test-positive-for-ccp-virus_3339203.html

Hundreds of workers at a pork plant in Missouri tested positive for the CCP virus despite showing no symptoms, state officials said.

Nearly 400 employees and contract workers for Triumph Foods tested positive as of the latest update, The Hill reported, citing the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

The department didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Officials said they’re working on contacting the workers who tested positive as well as tracing people who came into contact with them before the diagnosis.

Testing of all Triumph workers in St. Joseph started last month. The DHSS said Friday that there were 305 workers who tested positive, many of whom were asymptomatic.

The testing was done primarily on employees who weren’t showing symptoms of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include chills, fatigue, and fever.

“We appreciate the willingness from employees of Triumph Foods to be tested and the collaboration with local health care providers to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in this community. Partnering with providers and local health departments to test people, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, is part of our ‘box-in’ strategy with this virus moving forward,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS, said in a statement announcing the testing.

A significant percentage of people who contract the illness never show symptoms, according to federal health officials. They can still transmit the virus even though they don’t show symptoms.

Around 17 percent of those who were tested ended up testing positive for the virus as of May 3, according to Triumph Foods. Over 90 percent of those who tested positive were not showing symptoms.

People who tested positive were notified and asked to self-isolate at home for at least seven days. They will be paid while missing work.

A man shops in the meat section at a grocery store in Washington on April 28, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mark Campbell, CEO of Triumph Foods, thanked employees for undergoing testing.

“The test results will be critical to helping us understand where the coronavirus is in our facilities and communities,” Campbell said in a video message.

“We will continue to deep clean, sanitize, and disinfect our workplace, and ask that all of you practice good preventative measures of social distancing, frequent handwashing, and wearing a face mask,” he added.

As of Monday, Missouri had 8,754 total confirmed CCP virus cases and 358 deaths from COVID-19. Hundreds of patients remain in hospitals, including about 100 on ventilators.

Meat processing companies have struggled amid the pandemic with outbreaks of the virus and a number of plants have shut down in recent weeks.

Among approximately 130,000 workers across 19 states, nearly 5,000 cases were confirmed, a government report said last week. Twenty of those patients died.

Facilities that have remained open or later reopened have adopted a range of measures, including installing outdoor break areas, plexiglass barriers between workers, and adjusted stop and start times of shifts and breaks.

The plant closures led to fears of meat shortages, prompting major retailers to limit purchases of meat.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month compelling meat plants to stay open.

The United Food and Commercial Workers came out against the order.

“Meatpacking and poultry workers have been working tirelessly through this health crisis so that millions of Americans continue to have access to the food they need. President Trump’s executive order now mandates that they continue to do so, without any language that ensures their safety. Let me be clear, the best way to protect America’s food supply, to keep these plants open, is to protect America’s meatpacking workers,” President Marc Perrone said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

