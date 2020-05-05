https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/496125-new-york-state-reports-an-additional-1700-deaths-at-nursing-homes

New York is reporting an additional 1,700 deaths at nursing homes that were previously undisclosed, according to data state officials released Monday night.

At least 4,813 people have died in nursing homes and at least 155 have died in adult care facilities from the coronavirus between March 1 and May 3, according to a count released by New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoPoll: Sanders, Warren top Democratic voters’ list of potential VP contenders NY subway cars to be disinfected with ultraviolet lamps Trump campaign touts pandemic response in new TV ad: ‘American comeback’ MORE’s (D) administration.

For the first time, these numbers include people believed to have been killed by the virus before their diagnoses were confirmed by a lab, The Associated Press reported.

But the exact number of how many nursing home and adult care facility residents have been killed by COVID-19 is still unknown because the data does not include nursing home residents who died after being transferred to hospitals, the AP noted.

The nursing homes with the highest number of deaths are Parker Jewish Institute in Queens and Isabella Geriatric Center with 71 and 64 deaths, respectively.

The number of deaths at Isabella Geriatric Center rose from 21 on May 1 as another 43 residents who were presumed to have died of coronavirus are now being included.

The governor had vowed to make a “special effort” to prevent coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and living facilities for senior citizens, shutting down all visits to the homes on March 12.

But some have criticized Cuomo’s administration for an April 1 law granting some immunity to hospitals and nursing homes from civil and criminal liability and a March 25 policy saying no nursing home can deny entry to an individual because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the AP.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

