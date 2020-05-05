http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/KsK5RUseQo4/Gavin-Newsom-California-reopening-retail-15248542.php

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said as many counties around the state prepare to reopen retail for curbside pickup Friday, maintaining physical-distancing measures will be crucial to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

“We’re not going back to normal,” said Newsom, who gave Tuesday’s press briefing from the site of a Sacramento business called Display California. “It’s a new normal with adaptations and modifications, until we get to immunity and a vaccine.”

Newsom first announced yesterday that some retail sectors (including bookstores, clothing shops, sporting goods stores and flower shops) can resume business as long as their local officials give approval and they make changes in their operations, such as having workers wear masks. The governor will detail the new guidelines and requirements later this week.

This marks the start of the state moving into the second of four phases for reopening (read about each stage on SFGATE). Restaurants and hospitality are also a part of Stage 2, and while Newsom didn’t announce a statewide reopening of those sectors, he said they can resume operations in rural counties with approval from elected leaders and health officers.

The modification to the state’s shelter-in-placer order allowing retail to open conflicts with a new mandate issued Monday in six Bay Area counties. The new Bay Area order prohibits most retail from opening through May 31. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara have allowed essential businesses such as grocery stores to remain open during the pandemic and on Monday allowed outdoor retailers such as plant nurseries to welcome back customers.

Newsom said counties can keep their more strict guidelines in place and do not have to come into compliance with the state order. “We are not telling locals that feel it’s too soon, too fast to modify,” he said.

Bay Area officials are weighing the governor’s announcement and haven’t made official statements on whether they will follow the state’s lead, but some have implied they will move more slowly.

In a Monday afternoon press conference, San Francisco Mayor London Breed acknowledged Newsom’s announcement but said the city is currently focused on observing the social distancing success of outdoor businesses that have been allowed to reopen to inform whether San Francisco will take further steps to reopen.

“The health directive has everything to do with limiting our ability to be in contact with people so we can avoid not only transmitting the virus, but we also realize there are a number of people out there struggling financially,” Breed said. “If there is a way to accommodate the public health goal of keeping people safe while allowing businesses to operate but to operate differently with certain guidelines, we can definitely work together to achieve that goal and get to a better place.”

Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties have all said they’re reviewing guidance from the governor.

Napa and Solano counties aren’t a part of the six-county consortium and told KTVU-TV they’re discussing the issue with their board of supervisors today.

