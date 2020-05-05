https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nfl-nfl-teams-football-season-coronavirus/2020/05/05/id/966173

The National Football League is expected to announce its full schedule for the regular playing season later this week, but teams already are looking into what a shortened season would entail, Action Network’s Darren Rovell reports.

Although the NFL reportedly plans to announce a full, 256-game schedule this Thursday, May 7, some teams are preparing for the possibility that the league will shorten the season to a 14-game schedule starting in October, which would push the Super Bowl back a week to February 14.

Sports Business Journal reported last week that the NFL is considering several contingencies, including whether to postpone the start of the season until October 15, and abandoning bye weeks and the Pro Bowl for this season. The NFL announced on Monday that it will not play any international games in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK,” NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Christopher Halpin said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

“We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK.” ​

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

