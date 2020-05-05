http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wtv9lrMspFg/

With 26 percent of Democrat voters now calling for Joe Biden to be replaced as the Democrat presidential nominee, there is no question the former vice president’s Morning Joe appearance, where he denied sexually assaulting Tara Reade in 1993, was a disaster.

Only 61 percent of Democrats says Biden should not be replaced. And of those 61 percent, only a measly 41 percent say he should definitely not be replaced.

Morning Consult conducted the poll of 1,991 registered voters and showed them a 35-second video clip of Biden’s denial. There is a two-point margin of error.

When broken down by age, a whopping 40 percent of Democrats under the age of 45 want Biden gone, while just 15 percent of Democrats 45 and over agree.

On the issue of Biden’s credibility, when surveying all voters — both Democrats and Republicans — only 41 percent found Biden’s denial credible, while 38 percent said it was not credible.

Only 61 percent of Democrats found Biden’s denial credible, while 19 percent said it was not credible.

Only 53 percent of younger Democrats, those under age 45, found Biden’s denial credible; while 67 percent of Democrats 45 and up found Biden’s denial credible.

Tara Reade has credibly alleged that in 1993, while she was working in Biden’s Senate office, the then-Delaware Senator cornered her against a wall, forced his hands under her skirt, and forced his fingers into her vagina.

Biden denies the incident ever took place.

Reade is a lifelong Democrat and investigative reporters have found five contemporaneous witnesses who confirm Reade told them about the incident at or near the time Reade says it happened.

What’s more, there is video of Reade’s now-deceased mother calling into a 1993 edition of CNN’s Larry King Live looking for advice about her daughter’s problems with a “prominent senator.”

Except for this one Morning Joe appearance, and with the help of the corrupt corporate media, Biden has remained hidden and not faced any tough questions about the allegations.

Meanwhile, Reade is challenging investigative reporters to dig into her story and risked prison last month by filing a formal criminal complaint against Biden.

Reade has also called for Biden to open up his Senate papers, which are currently being kept in secret at the University of Delaware.

Reade claims she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Biden (this was separate from the alleged assault) and that a copy of the complaint might be found among Biden’s papers. Biden is adamantly refusing any outsiders access to those papers. He even refused the idea of allowing a judge to look though them.

Reade is the eighth woman to accuse Biden of sexual misconduct. In an effort to put the scandal to bed, Biden created talking points full of lies and in a disheartening repeat of the Clinton 90s, Biden sent prominent women out to lie for him.

The poll claims there is good news for Biden because he is polling better with Democrats on this issue than disgraced former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and then-Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) did during their sexual harassment scandals. By respective margins of 48 and 43 percent, Democrats found the misconduct allegations against Franken and Conyers credible.

But that glimmer of good news is a bit misleading. Nowhere in this poll are respondents asked the straightforward questions about whether or not they find the allegations against Biden credible. There is no apples-to-apples comparison.

A second bit of good news is that those who want Biden replaced are primarily young people, and it is safe to assume that some or most of those younger people are supporters of Bernie Sanders who might still be bitter over losing to Biden. Nevertheless, Biden will still need their votes in November and Reade’s increasingly-credible allegation is just one more reason for them stay home.

In this poll, Biden beats President Trump 45 to 41 percent in a head-to-head match-up.

