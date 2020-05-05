http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D-9H3mghAPw/

What’s happening to Tara Reade at the hands of the corporate media, feminists, and Joe Biden is a disheartening return to the 1990s, to the infamous Bill Clinton era.

Reade has come forward with one of the most credible sexual assault allegations we have seen in a very long time. She alleges that in 1993, while working in his Senate office, then Sen. Biden (D-DE) sexually harassed her, sexually assaulted her, and then fired her in retaliation for filing a harassment complaint.

Tara Reade is Joe Biden’s eighth accuser.

Tara Reade has five witnesses who corroborate she told them about the alleged assault at or near the time.

If her claim is eventually debunked, Tara Reade risked prison last month by filing a formal criminal complaint against Biden.

We now have video of Tara Reade’s anguished mother calling into a 1993 edition of CNN’s Larry King Live to ask advice about her daughter’s problems with a “prominent senator.”

Tara Reade has challenged investigative reporters to dig into her story.

Finally, Tara Reade is calling for Biden to make his Senate papers available in the hopes her harassment complaint will be found.

Tara Reade is behaving like a woman with nothing to hide.

Joe Biden denies the allegation, but is behaving like a man with everything to hide.

And in an effort to allow Biden to hide straight through to the November election, and in an effort to personally destroy Tara Reade, Biden, feminists, and the media have decided to resurrect the Clinton-era Playbook.

Those of us old enough to remember the 1990s, the way in which the media and feminists circled the wagons to protect Clinton, are very familiar with these cynical tactics.

For eight long years, we watched as the media smeared Paula Jones (Clinton would eventually settle his sexual harassment lawsuit with her for more than she originally asked) as trailer trash, attacked lifelong Democrat Kathleen Willey as a gold-digging widow, attacked Monica Lewinsky as a crazed stalker, and ignored Juanita Broaddrick’s credible rape allegation.

When these women refused to be ignored, they were smeared by a media determined to protect a Democrat. When they demanded justice, the Clinton Machine sent out its surrogates to lie on Clinton’s behalf. When these women went public, so-called feminists came right out and said they didn’t care.

And now it’s happening again. Despite Reade’s increasing credibility, despite #MeToo-era feminists and the media assuring us the hideous Clinton era would never return, along with the Biden Machine, they’re all using the exact same playbook to destroy Tara Reade.

To begin with, just like Bill Clinton did, Biden is refusing to be transparent. In this case, he will not allow anyone to look at his Senate papers (not even a trusted judge).

Further, Biden has still not given his version for Reade leaving his Senate office in 1993. An intern who worked under Reade says Reade abruptly disappeared one day. Biden has still not explained his version of why she left, nor have the media asked him for his version.

Just like Bill Clinton, Biden is spreading lies about Reade. Biden’s campaign came up with a series of talking points to discredit Reade, and all three of those talking points have been exposed as lies. Even the far-left New York Times was forced to admit one was a lie.

Just like Bill Clinton, Biden’s surrogates are threatening, menacing, and publicly bullying Reade while the media either ignore or encourage this behavior.

Worse still, just like Bill Clinton, Biden is sending high-profile women, like Stacey Abrams, out into the media with those talking points, which means he’s sending women out to lie on his behalf.

As far as the feminists… Just like the 90s, here we go again…

Feminist attorney Lisa Bloom says she believes Biden sexually assaulted Reade but still supports the man she believes committed a sexual assault.

Leading #MeToo figure Alyssa Milano has twisted herself into a pretzel attempting to justify her staggering leap from “believe all women” to I still “admire” and “support” Joe Biden.

The Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus, Michelle Goldberg of the New York Times, and the Nation’s Joan Walsh — all feminists, all #MeToo champions — have, just like their 90s predecessors, willingly sacrificed their credibility to protect Biden.

High-profile feminists like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sens. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are openly siding with Biden over Reade, openly dismissing her story as bogus, even as Biden spreads lies and refuses transparency.

And in the most 1990s of 1990 flashbacks, Hillary Clinton, who has a 30 year history of protecting alleged predators, stands with Biden.

Today’s Hollywood feminists, those who were the most strident about #NeverAgain and #MeToo, have eagerly joined the campaign to destroy Reade or to dismiss Biden’s disturbing history — including Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg.

And so, just like the now-disgraced National Organization for Women (NOW) did in the 90s, the #MeToo movement has been sacrificed, has gone down in the flames of its own silent complicity to protect a Democrat.

The media have been equally reprehensible.

In a desperately dishonest effort this weekend to kill Reade’s credibility forever, the Associated Press straight-up lied about Reade changing her story about the harassment complaint she filed, when the record proves the exact opposite is true.

We also learned the AP had the Reade story all the way back in 2019 but refused to report it at the time, and only finally reported it this weekend with that deceptive smear attempt.

The far-left New York Times scrubbed Biden’s disturbing and well-documented history of inappropriately touching women from what it sold as an exhaustive investigation into Reade’s allegation, when it was nothing of the sort.

Over the weekend, the Times even went so far as to demand the media stop investigating the story and allow — no joke — the Democrat National Committee to handle the investigation.

Male media staffers who pose as superhero journalists eager to protect victimized women, people like CNN’s Jake Tapper and NBC’s Chuck Todd, had the opportunity to make big news by asking Biden about the allegation during an interview; they chose instead to protect him by not bringing it up.

Female staffers who pose as superhero media feminists, like MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Andrea Martin, are wrist-flicking a credible assault allegation to protect their guy.

Yes, just like the Clinton era, and after we were assured that sickening spectacle never be allowed to repeat itself, we once again have feminists, Democrats, and the media gleefully victimizing another credible victim.

P.S. My prediction is this… In about 20 years we’ll discover Tara Reade told the truth, and as a result, the corrupt media will engage in a cycle of hand-wringing and soul searching and promises that they will never again allow a credible victim to be demeaned and dismissed…

And that promise will last right up until the moment a high-profile Democrat is hit with a credible allegation.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

