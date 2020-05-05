https://www.theepochtimes.com/northeast-us-facing-snowy-blast-southwest-facing-heat-wave-for-mothers-day_3339601.html

Temperatures are slated to plunge on Mother’s Day weekend in parts of the East Coast, and snow might be a possibility in some locations.

“Episodes of freezing temperatures are forecast for parts of the interior Northeast into the middle of May,” according to AccuWeather. “Low temperatures in the upper 20s to the lower 30s F are not uncommon through the middle of May in much of the interior Northeast. In fact, the latest risk of a frost or freeze typically occurs during the middle to latter part of May across much of the interior,” the site says.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather Prediction Center also says a storm system moving out of the Midwest will bring snow to parts of Pennsylvania and New York’s Southern Tier region on Wednesday. Parts of West Virginia may also see snow.

On the other side of the US, cold air spilling into East could pose a threat for freezing temperatures. The coldest temperatures are expected Saturday morning across the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast, with possible record lows reaching the coast Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Ecs6Ljzysf — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) May 5, 2020

Building heat across the Southwest US has prompted the issuance of various heat related watches, warnings and advisories valid through the end of the week. A dozen or so record highs are possible across southern California and Arizona on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pLXFnLTcsI — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) May 5, 2020

Then, on Thursday, that same snow-bringing system will move north to Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, according to a map provided by the Weather Prediction Center.

“It’s not going to just get cold; it’s going to snow and accumulate in some areas of the Northeast as well,” AccuWeather’s Paul Pastelok said. “This looks like a good setup for accumulating snow from the higher elevations of New York state and northern Pennsylvania to northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and the southern parts of Vermont and New Hampshire spanning late Friday to Saturday,” Pastelok said.

Later in the week, much of the Northeastern United States will see low-temperatures, with some areas going below freezing at night, according to the weather agency.

“On the other side of the U.S., cold air spilling into East could pose a threat for freezing temperatures. The coldest temperatures are expected Saturday morning across the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast, with possible record lows reaching the coast Sunday morning,” the WPC wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, the agency said that parts of Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California will see temperatures above 100 degrees F, which has prompted numerous heat advisories, watches, and warnings until the end of the week.

