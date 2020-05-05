https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nbc-news-andy-lack-rich-mchugh/2020/05/05/id/966150

The New York Attorney General’s office civil division has been looking into NBC News over sexual harassment claims, according to investigative journalist Rich McHugh.

McHugh confirmed news of the investigation Monday night on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Host Tucker Carson kicked off the interview asking McHugh if he had any knowledge of the New York attorney general looking into sexual abuse allegations.

McHugh confirmed the civil division was looking into claims against the network.

“That is true. I’m aware of it. I’ve been looking into it for a story. It was the New York Attorney General’s office civil division, so we’re not sure if it could lead into anything criminal, but I do know that they’ve been looking into this and interviewing employees over a number of months,” McHugh said.

“Well, that’s kind of amazing,” Carlson replied. “So, just to be completely clear… the New York Attorney General’s office is looking into NBC News. Remarkable.”

It also was announced on Monday that NBC News chairman Andy Lack will leave his post by the end of the month.

It is unclear if Lack’s departure has anything to do with the investigation. NBC announced a restructuring. But McHugh said the investigation probably has something to do with his exit.

“One has to assume that they caught wind of this investigation because it has been going on for months and they have spoken to dozens of employees,” he said. “So I believe that that has a role to play in it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

