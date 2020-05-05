https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/05/05/388191-n388191

Two weeks ago I told you about the Democratic Party hack in Florida who’s dressing up as the Grim Reaper to hang out on public beaches. He’s warning people about COVID-19 the Chinese virus, and coincidentally he’s also raising money for the Democrats.

Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020

Well, he’s not hurting anybody. If he wants to make a fool of himself, that’s his business.

As of last count, the entire state of Florida has recorded 1,399 deaths from the virus. Just by way of comparison, how do things look up in New York?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state reports more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 5, 2020

Associated Press:

New York state is reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it’s protected vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 4,813 people have died from COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes since March 1, according to a tally released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration…

This is six weeks after the state of New York mandated that nursing homes must accept virus patients discharged from hospitals. That happened, and now people are dying.

Remind me, which political party controls the city and state of New York?

It’s only been this past week, almost two months into this crisis, that Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio are promising to sterilize the NYC subways. But we’re supposed to be more worried about people maintaining social distancing on Florida beaches?

Florida isn’t the problem. Georgia isn’t the problem. Wyoming isn’t the problem. Hell, even California isn’t the problem for once.

New York is the problem. The leaders of that state and city have failed. They couldn’t have botched this crisis more thoroughly.

How is that our fault?

