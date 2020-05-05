https://thehill.com/homenews/news/496139-obama-to-participate-in-class-of-2020-virtual-commencement

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama’s presence on the ticket would be big boost for Biden The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court broadcasts live for the first time New committee to ‘Draft Michelle Obama’ urges Biden to pick her as VP MORE will deliver a virtual commencement speech dedicated to all 2020 high school and college graduating seniors.

Most if not all of the nation’s seniors will not be taking part in traditional graduation ceremonies before audiences this year given the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice,” Obama wrote in a message on Twitter. “Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

The “Dear Class of 2020” commencement addresses will take place on June 6 on YouTube, and will include other commencement speakers such as Lady Gaga and BTS, according to Deadline. It said other celebrities making special appearances would include Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington and Zendaya.

Both Obamas will deliver speeches on June 6.

The former president will also appear on May 16 for two different virtual ceremonies, including one event for historically black colleges and universities.

According to People, he will appear with high school students on a special called “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” that will air on all of the major networks and online.

Obama will also appear on “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition” the same day. That program will be streamed.

