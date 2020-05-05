https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/outrageous-court-agrees-newsoms-plan-give-taxpayer-money-illegal-aliens-likely-illegal-allows-proceed-anyway/

Gavin Newsom

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch requested a temporary restraining order against California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and his Director of the California Department of Social Services Kim Johnson to prevent them from giving nearly $80 million of taxpayers’ money in cash payments and benefits to illegal aliens amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The court found that Newsom likely had no authority to give illegal aliens taxpayer money but that ‘there was a public interest in sending tax money to illegal aliens during the Coronavirus crisis.’ – Judicial Watch reported.

“It is astonishing that a court would allow a public official to ignore the law and spend tax money with no legal authority. Simply put, as the court seems to acknowledge, the governor has no independent legal authority to spend state taxpayer money for cash payments to illegal aliens. We will appeal the court’s manifest error,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said.

Last month Gavin Newsom announced cash payments to illegal aliens who were not eligible for the Coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress which gave cash to many tax-paying Americans who were affected by the Coronavirus.

California has several million illegal aliens living in the US.

So now Newsom is taking money from struggling Americans and redistributing it to illegal aliens.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom.

Judicial Watch’s lawsuit argued the California state legislature had not enacted any law that affirmatively provided that illegal aliens were eligible for the Coronavirus cash payments and benefits announced by Newsom.

The Court agreed with Judicial Watch that what Newsom did was likely illegal, but they allowed him to proceed anyway.

Judicial Watch announced it will be appealing “the court’s manifest error.”

You can support Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch by clicking here.

