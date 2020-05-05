https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-snaps-over-biden-rape-accusation-im-not-going-to-answer-this-question-again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appeared to show frustration over being asked about the sexual assault allegation against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during an MSNBC interview on Tuesday, telling host Ari Melber that she was “not going to answer this question again.”

“Joe Biden speaking out, just days ago on that allegation of a sexual assault,” Melber said. “Now that he has given that answer, do you view this as a closed issue and what is your response?”

“Well, it is for me. I have said, I am proud to support Joe Biden for president,” Pelosi responded. “I believe him when he says it didn’t happen, but I also believe him when he said let them look into the records and that’s what they should do. But, I’m not going to answer this question again.”

WATCH:

Pelosi says she’s not going to answer anymore questions on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Biden. “I believe him when he says it didn’t happen…I have every confidence that Joe Biden will be a great president.”pic.twitter.com/A3ePbULyen — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) May 5, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

TRANSCRIPT:

MSNBC’s ARI MELBER: “Joe Biden speaking out, just days ago on that allegation of a sexual assault. Now that he has given that answer, do you view this as a closed issue and what is your response?” HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: “Well, it is for me. I have said, I am proud to support Joe Biden for president. I believe him when he says it didn’t happen, but I also believe him when he said let them look into the records and that’s what they should do. But, I’m not going to answer this question again. I will just say, I have every confidence that Joe Biden will be a great president of the Untied States, not only because of the person of integrity that he is, but the person of vision that he is for just some of the things you talked about. About healthcare for all Americans, about job security, about the kitchen table issues that he’s so familiar with in his own family when his father lost his own job. Joe Biden is Joe and again, he brings those values and his personal experience to a vision for America that is about fairness and not trickle-down economics, but bubble-up from that kitchen table from working families in our country. And now we hope to have in the [inaudible] of reflection of meeting the needs of everyone in our country and not trickle-down or have science and the search and science that’s dominated anything other than by the best possible science and I salute or scientists for what they are doing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

