(USA TODAY) — WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s administration is considering plans to wind down its coronavirus task force as early as this month, a major shift in the White House strategy for responding to the greatest health crisis in a century.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has led the group since it was created in January, said Tuesday thatthe work of the group will be transferred to other parts of the government, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That could take place this month or in early June, he said.

Trump, who was traveling in Arizona – one of his first forays outside the White House in months – linked the decision to end the task force with his broader desire to reopen the nation and recharge its economy.

