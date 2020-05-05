https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/pence-white-house-looking-disband-coronavirus-task-force-early-june-fauci-kept-loop/

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Tuesday the White House is looking at disbanding the coronavirus task force by early June. The task force was created by President Donald Trump on January 29 and was initially led by HHS Secretary Alexander Azar. Pence was named by Trump on February 26 to lead the revamped task force as the threat from the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus grew.

Leading task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci was not informed of the discussions to disband the task force according to CBS News reporter Paula Reid, “Just spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci and he says #coronavirus task force is not winding down. “That’s not true, I’ve been in every task force meeting, and that’s not what they are doing.” #COVID19″

Just spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci and he says #coronavirus task force is not winding down. “That’s not true, I’ve been in every task force meeting, and that’s not what they are doing.” #COVID19 https://t.co/vgcwFcuEEg — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) May 5, 2020

“At the moment @VP Pence was telling reporters his goal is to wind down the coronavirus task force by Memorial Day, Dr. Anthony Fauci was on the phone with @PaulaReidCBS saying he’d heard no such thing …”

At the moment @VP Pence was telling reporters his goal is to wind down the coronavirus task force by Memorial Day, Dr. Anthony Fauci was on the phone with @PaulaReidCBS saying he’d heard no such thing … — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) May 5, 2020

It is telling that Fauci was kept out of the loop while his fellow leading task force member Dr. Deborah Birx was with Pence when he spoke to the press Tuesday and commented on the discussions to disband the task force. Pence appointed Birx on February 27 to be the Response Coordinator for the task force.

The New York Times broke the story earlier Tuesday.

Breaking News: The White House is considering winding down the coronavirus task force as the crisis rages on. It’s not clear if it will be replaced. https://t.co/gpFtI2TsYT pic.twitter.com/H7b9XeLDut — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 5, 2020

Via laudably dogged print pool reporter @GeoffEarle, key bits of what Pence told reporters today about winding down the White House coronavirus task force. pic.twitter.com/oNuNlLCamb — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) May 5, 2020

